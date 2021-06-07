Menu
2012 Nissan NV 2500

278,000 KM

$12,300

+ tax & licensing
Redline Auto Sales

519-914-1157

Cargo WE APPROVE ALL CREDIT.

Location

2040 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R2

Sale

278,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7247324
  Stock #: 21N7040

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 278,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Over 1000 Positive Google Reviews combined!!! Superior Level of Guest Experience and Satisfaction, Unrivalled Pricing, Three Locations to Serve You!!! Don't Miss Your Chance to Experience a New Way of Buying a Pre-Owned Vehicle!!! LOWEST price policy in effect, we APPROVE all credit, TOP value paid for trades, NO extra fees!!! All pricing is pre-negotiated to save you money and time!!! No extra fees of any kind, what you see is what you pay, MTO safety standards certificate is included!!! HST and licensing extra!!! Carfax reports are provided with every vehicle at no EXTRA charge!!! Over 400 vehicles in stock!!! OMVIC registered!!! We want your trade ins, top value paid!!! We will buy your vehicle even if you don't buy from us!!! We Approve All Credit!!! Everyone is Approved (conditions apply)!!! Please visit www.redlineautosales.ca for our complete and up to date inventory!!!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Luggage Rack
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Engine Immobilizer
Conventional Spare Tire

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

Redline Auto Sales London

2040 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R2

