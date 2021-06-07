2012 Nissan NV 2500

Sale $12,300 + taxes & licensing 2 7 8 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7247324

7247324 Stock #: 21N7040

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Minivan / Van

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Mileage 278,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Trip Computer Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Exterior Luggage Rack Tire Pressure Monitor Steel Wheels Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Front Reading Lamps Power Outlet Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.