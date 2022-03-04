Menu
2012 Nissan NV 2500

290,155 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2012 Nissan NV 2500

2012 Nissan NV 2500

S

2012 Nissan NV 2500

S

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

290,155KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8476566
  • Stock #: 1182
  • VIN: 1n6bf0ly2cn110657

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 290,155 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
CD Player
Conventional Spare Tire

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

