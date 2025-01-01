Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 Nissan Pathfinder

172,789 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 Nissan Pathfinder

GREAT SHAPE, 4X4, ONLY 172KMS, CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle
12723777

2012 Nissan Pathfinder

GREAT SHAPE, 4X4, ONLY 172KMS, CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1751754434922
  2. 1751754435382
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
172,789KM
Good Condition
VIN 5N1AR1NB2CC616274

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # XXXX
  • Mileage 172,789 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2013 Honda Accord EX-L, SEDAN, AUTO, LEATHER, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2013 Honda Accord EX-L, SEDAN, AUTO, LEATHER, CERTIFIED 251,473 KM $9,495 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Dodge Caliber AS IS, SXT, NEW SUBFRAME, RUNS GOOD for sale in London, ON
2007 Dodge Caliber AS IS, SXT, NEW SUBFRAME, RUNS GOOD 136,905 KM $2,495 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Suzuki KingQuad LT-A500X, ONLY 494KMS, 4X4, FUEL INJECTED, AS IS for sale in London, ON
2021 Suzuki KingQuad LT-A500X, ONLY 494KMS, 4X4, FUEL INJECTED, AS IS 496 KM $5,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2012 Nissan Pathfinder