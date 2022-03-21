$12,995+ tax & licensing
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
2012 Nissan Pathfinder
7 SEATER
Location
556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
201,385KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8935234
- VIN: 5N1AR1NB2CC611205
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 201,385 KM
Vehicle Description
Very Clean Clean 2012 7 seater handles amazing and Drives like a Dream
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Conventional Spare Tire
556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6