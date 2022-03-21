Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Nissan Pathfinder

201,385 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bart's Used Cars

519-673-3708

Contact Seller
2012 Nissan Pathfinder

2012 Nissan Pathfinder

7 SEATER

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Nissan Pathfinder

7 SEATER

Location

Bart's Used Cars

556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6

519-673-3708

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

201,385KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8935234
  • VIN: 5N1AR1NB2CC611205

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 201,385 KM

Vehicle Description

Very Clean Clean 2012 7 seater handles amazing and Drives like a Dream

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bart's Used Cars

2012 Nissan Pathfind...
 201,385 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2007 Chevrolet Equin...
 107,452 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic
2002 Chevrolet Monte...
 189,112 KM
$6,995 + tax & lic

Email Bart's Used Cars

Bart's Used Cars

Bart's Used Cars

556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6

Call Dealer

519-673-XXXX

(click to show)

519-673-3708

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory