2012 Nissan Quest

168,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bart's Used Cars

519-673-3708

2012 Nissan Quest

2012 Nissan Quest

LE

2012 Nissan Quest

LE

Location

Bart's Used Cars

556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6

519-673-3708

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

168,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8947816
  • VIN: JN8AE2KP3C9041433

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gold
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 168,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Very Sharp roomy Quest Black Beauty with Navigation power everything ! WOW

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor

Bart's Used Cars

Bart's Used Cars

556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6

