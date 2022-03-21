$13,995+ tax & licensing
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
Bart's Used Cars
519-673-3708
2012 Nissan Quest
2012 Nissan Quest
LE
Location
556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
168,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8947816
- VIN: JN8AE2KP3C9041433
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gold
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 168,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Very Sharp roomy Quest Black Beauty with Navigation power everything ! WOW
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
