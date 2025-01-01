Menu
4dr Sdn I4 CVT 2.0 S Very Sharp Black on Grey no rust Handles Amazing Drives like a Dream Clean Must Be Seen here @ bartscars.ca 1682 Gore Road@frirestoneblvd where Barts the Best so (Be Smart See Bart) selling as is !

2012 Nissan Sentra

284,090 KM

$3,995

+ taxes & licensing
2012 Nissan Sentra

4dr Sdn I4 CVT 2.0 S

12875549

2012 Nissan Sentra

4dr Sdn I4 CVT 2.0 S

Location

Bart's Used Cars

1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5

519-673-3708

Used
284,090KM
Good Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 284,090 KM

Vehicle Description

 

4dr Sdn I4 CVT 2.0 S Very Sharp Black on Grey no rust Handles Amazing Drives like a Dream Clean Must Be Seen here @ bartscars.ca 1682 Gore Road@frirestoneblvd where " Barts the Best" so (Be Smart See Bart) selling "as is" !

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

