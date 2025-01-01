$3,995+ taxes & licensing
2012 Nissan Sentra
4dr Sdn I4 CVT 2.0 S
Location
Bart's Used Cars
1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5
519-673-3708
Sale
$3,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
284,090KM
Good Condition
VIN 3N1AB6AP9CL717584
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 284,090 KM
Vehicle Description
4dr Sdn I4 CVT 2.0 S Very Sharp Black on Grey no rust Handles Amazing Drives like a Dream Clean Must Be Seen here @ bartscars.ca 1682 Gore Road@frirestoneblvd where " Barts the Best" so (Be Smart See Bart) selling "as is" !
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Bart's Used Cars
$3,995
+ taxes & licensing>
