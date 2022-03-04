Menu
2012 Nissan Sentra

203,430 KM

Details Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2012 Nissan Sentra

2012 Nissan Sentra

SE-R*AUTO*SPORT MODEL*4 CYLINDER*SEDAN*CERTIFIED

2012 Nissan Sentra

SE-R*AUTO*SPORT MODEL*4 CYLINDER*SEDAN*CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

203,430KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8545598
  • Stock #: XXXX
  • VIN: 3N1BB6AP5CL742308

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 203,430 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
CD Player

