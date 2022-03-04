Menu
2012 Polaris Sportsman 500

3,000 KM

Details

$5,495

+ tax & licensing
$5,495

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2012 Polaris Sportsman 500

2012 Polaris Sportsman 500

H.O.*ATV*4X4*WINCH*CAMO*GREAT SHAPE*

2012 Polaris Sportsman 500

H.O.*ATV*4X4*WINCH*CAMO*GREAT SHAPE*

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$5,495

+ taxes & licensing

3,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8654854
  • Stock #: XXXX
  • VIN: 4XAMH50A2CA500148

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style ATV
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 2-cylinder
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # XXXX
  • Mileage 3,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

