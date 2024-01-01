$10,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2012 RAM 1500
ST 2WD Reg Cab 140.5"
Location
Bart's Used Cars
1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5
519-673-3708
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
168,309KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C6JD6DPXCG134119
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 168,309 KM
Vehicle Description
ST 2WD Reg Cab 140.5" vERY sHARP Ready to Drive with Nice set of Rims Handles Amazing Drives like a Dream Must be Seen here @ bartscars.ca 1682 Gore Road @firestone blvd where " Barts the Best " so Be Smart See Bart!!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Email Bart's Used Cars
