ST 2WD Reg Cab 140.5 vERY sHARP Ready to Drive with Nice set of Rims Handles Amazing Drives like a Dream Must be Seen here @ bartscars.ca 1682 Gore Road @firestone blvd where Barts the Best so Be Smart See Bart!!

2012 RAM 1500

168,309 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
2012 RAM 1500

ST 2WD Reg Cab 140.5"

11922905

2012 RAM 1500

ST 2WD Reg Cab 140.5"

Location

Bart's Used Cars

1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5

519-673-3708

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
168,309KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C6JD6DPXCG134119

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 168,309 KM

Vehicle Description

 

ST 2WD Reg Cab 140.5" vERY sHARP Ready to Drive with Nice set of Rims Handles Amazing Drives like a Dream Must be Seen here @ bartscars.ca 1682 Gore Road @firestone blvd where " Barts the Best " so Be Smart See Bart!!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Bart's Used Cars

Bart's Used Cars

1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5

519-673-XXXX

519-673-3708

