2012 RAM 1500

151,000 KM

Details Features

$20,991

+ tax & licensing
Downtown Motor Products

519-601-7474

Big Horn 4WD Quad Cab

Location

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

151,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8581361
  • Stock #: 2706A
  • VIN: 1C6RD7GT0CS250021

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 151,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
CD Player
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

