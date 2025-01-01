Menu
Account
Sign In

2012 Scion xB

198,931 KM

Details Features

SOLD

Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 Scion xB

HATCHBACK, AUTO, ONLY 198KMS, 4 CYL, CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle
12484720

2012 Scion xB

HATCHBACK, AUTO, ONLY 198KMS, 4 CYL, CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1746248116127
  2. 1746248116603
  3. 1746248117048
  4. 1746248117470
  5. 1746248117932
  6. 1746248118387
  7. 1746248118862
  8. 1746248119290
  9. 1746248119708
  10. 1746248120154
  11. 1746248120564
  12. 1746248121065
  13. 1746248121502
  14. 1746248121963
  15. 1746248122432
  16. 1746248122852
  17. 1746248123275
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_LowKilometer_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

SOLD

Used
198,931KM
Good Condition
VIN JTLZE4FE6CJ003829

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 198,931 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2017 Nissan Micra S, MANUAL, HATCHBACK, GREAT ON FUEL, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2017 Nissan Micra S, MANUAL, HATCHBACK, GREAT ON FUEL, CERTIFIED 258,469 KM $5,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra L, MANUAL, 2 SETS OF WHEELS, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2013 Hyundai Elantra L, MANUAL, 2 SETS OF WHEELS, CERTIFIED 213,685 KM $5,995 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Honda Civic EX, ALLOYS, MANUAL, SEDAN, AS IS SPECIAL for sale in London, ON
2007 Honda Civic EX, ALLOYS, MANUAL, SEDAN, AS IS SPECIAL 223,000 KM $3,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
SOLD
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2012 Scion xB