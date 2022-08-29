Menu
2012 Subaru Forester

185,362 KM

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
Bart's Used Cars

519-673-3708

X Limited

Location

556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

185,362KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9279610
  • VIN: JF2SHCEC4CH453566

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 185,362 KM

Vehicle Description

Very Clean and Sharp Forrester AWD with sunroof and leather Sharp Economical SUV 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6

