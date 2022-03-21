Menu
2012 Subaru Impreza

93,127 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Forest City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

866-939-3410

2012 Subaru Impreza

2012 Subaru Impreza

2.0i Sport Package

2012 Subaru Impreza

2.0i Sport Package

Location

Forest City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

658 Wharncliffe Rd S #2, London, ON N6J 2N4

866-939-3410

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

93,127KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8696855
  • Stock #: PM0313
  • VIN: JF1GPAH63CH201864

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PM0313
  • Mileage 93,127 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
5 Speed Manual
CD Player
AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Forest City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

Forest City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

658 Wharncliffe Rd S #2, London, ON N6J 2N4

