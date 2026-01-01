Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2012 Toyota RAV4 BASE for sale in London, ON

2012 Toyota RAV4

198,953 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 Toyota RAV4

BASE

Watch This Vehicle
13494998

2012 Toyota RAV4

BASE

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1768941219031
  2. 1768941219541
  3. 1768941219959
  4. 1768941220381
  5. 1768941220867
  6. 1768941221350
  7. 1768941221901
  8. 1768941222310
  9. 1768941222796
  10. 1768941223209
  11. 1768941223688
  12. 1768941224107
  13. 1768941224535
  14. 1768941224965
  15. 1768941225419
  16. 1768941225896
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
198,953KM
VIN 2T3ZF4DV3CW110446

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 1168A
  • Mileage 198,953 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C350 4MATIC, SEDAN, 191KMS, LOADED, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C350 4MATIC, SEDAN, 191KMS, LOADED, CERTIFIED 191,351 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Tesla Model 3 LONG RANGE AWD, AUTOPILOT, NO ACCIDENT, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2020 Tesla Model 3 LONG RANGE AWD, AUTOPILOT, NO ACCIDENT, CERTIFIED 199,430 KM $19,495 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Kia Sorento EX V6, 7 PASSENGER, LEATHER, LOADED, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2017 Kia Sorento EX V6, 7 PASSENGER, LEATHER, LOADED, CERTIFIED 281,653 KM $7,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2012 Toyota RAV4