2012 Toyota Sienna

263,536 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2012 Toyota Sienna

SE, 8 PASSENGER, ALLOYS, LOADED, SUNROOF, CERT

2012 Toyota Sienna

SE, 8 PASSENGER, ALLOYS, LOADED, SUNROOF, CERT

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1720221877
  2. 1720221879
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
263,536KM
Good Condition
VIN 5TDXK3DC3CS197343

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 263,536 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Premium Synthetic Seats
Sun/Moonroof

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111

