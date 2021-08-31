Menu
2012 Volkswagen Jetta

154,283 KM

Details Description

$3,995

+ tax & licensing
$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bart's Used Cars

519-673-3708

Location

Bart's Used Cars

556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6

519-673-3708

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale

$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

154,283KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 7984407

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 154,283 KM

Vehicle Description

Very Sharp Runs great NEW rad/plugs/wires Selling as is

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6

519-673-3708

