2012 Volkswagen Jetta
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
221,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8664658
- VIN: 3VWDX7AJ4CM405161
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 5-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 221,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Very Sharp Clean Clean Drives Like a Dream and Must be Seen 2.5 with Sunroof
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
