2012 Volkswagen Jetta

221,000 KM

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bart's Used Cars

519-673-3708

Bart's Used Cars

556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6

519-673-3708

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

221,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8664658
  VIN: 3VWDX7AJ4CM405161

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 221,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Very Sharp Clean Clean Drives Like a Dream and Must be Seen 2.5 with Sunroof

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bart's Used Cars

Bart's Used Cars

556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6

519-673-3708

