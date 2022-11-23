$CALL+ tax & licensing
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
519-659-7111
2012 Volkswagen Jetta
Trendline
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
192,071KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9402061
- Stock #: 1141
- VIN: 3VW2K7AJ1CM369466
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Power Windows
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Steel Wheels
Power Outlet
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4