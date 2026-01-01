Menu
Used 2012 Volkswagen Passat 2.5L Auto Trendline for sale in London, ON

2012 Volkswagen Passat

211,485 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2012 Volkswagen Passat

2.5L Auto Trendline

13480591

2012 Volkswagen Passat

2.5L Auto Trendline

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
211,485KM
VIN 1VWAH7A35CC010960

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 1173A
  • Mileage 211,485 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
2012 Volkswagen Passat