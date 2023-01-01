Menu
2012 Volvo S60

150,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Manal Motors

519-872-5166

2012 Volvo S60

2012 Volvo S60

4dr Sdn T5 Level II

2012 Volvo S60

4dr Sdn T5 Level II

Location

Manal Motors

1509 Fanshawe Park Rd W, London, ON N6H 5L3

519-872-5166

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

150,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10481076
  Stock #: 8
  VIN: YV1622FS5C2092024

Vehicle Details

  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 5-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 8
  Mileage 150,000 KM

Vehicle Description

We install new engine with 150km on it. Really excellent shape.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Manal Motors

Manal Motors

1509 Fanshawe Park Rd W, London, ON N6H 5L3

519-872-5166

