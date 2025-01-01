$8,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2012 Volvo XC60
T6 R-Design Premier Plus
Location
Bart's Used Cars
1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5
519-673-3708
Sale
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
216,244KM
VIN YV4902DZ9C2316823
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bronze
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 216,244 KM
Vehicle Description
XC60 T6 R-Design Premier Plus vERY sHARP COLOUR HANDLES AMAZING DRIVES LIKE A DREAM CLEAN CLEAN MUST BE SEEN HERE @bartscars.ca 1682 Gore Road@firestoneblvd where " Barts the Best" so ( Be Smart See Bart)!!!!!!!!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection
2012 Volvo XC60