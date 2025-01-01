Menu
XC60 T6 R-Design Premier Plus vERY sHARP COLOUR HANDLES AMAZING DRIVES LIKE A DREAM CLEAN CLEAN MUST BE SEEN HERE @bartscars.ca 1682 Gore Road@firestoneblvd where Barts the Best so ( Be Smart See Bart)!!!!!!!!

2012 Volvo XC60

216,244 KM

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing
2012 Volvo XC60

T6 R-Design Premier Plus

12959975

2012 Volvo XC60

T6 R-Design Premier Plus

Bart's Used Cars

1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5

519-673-3708

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
216,244KM
VIN YV4902DZ9C2316823

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 216,244 KM

XC60 T6 R-Design Premier Plus vERY sHARP COLOUR HANDLES AMAZING DRIVES LIKE A DREAM CLEAN CLEAN MUST BE SEEN HERE @bartscars.ca 1682 Gore Road@firestoneblvd where " Barts the Best" so ( Be Smart See Bart)!!!!!!!!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Panoramic Roof

Climate Control

Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bart's Used Cars

Bart's Used Cars

1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5

519-673-3708

