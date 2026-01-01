Menu
Account
Sign In
Due to lot space restrictions we are selling this vehicle AS IS. Please note that this vehicle has not been inspected mechanically, therefore we are not aware of any repair and/or cost required to make this vehicle road-worthy. Please be aware that this vehicle may or may not have mechanical, safety, cosmetic and or emission issues. Disclaimer This vehicle is being sold """"""""as is"""""""", unfit, and is not represented as being road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

2012 Volvo XC60

301,000 KM

Details Description Features

$1,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Volvo XC60

SOLD AS IS, WE HAVE NOT INSPECTED FOR SAFETY

Watch This Vehicle
14433925

2012 Volvo XC60

SOLD AS IS, WE HAVE NOT INSPECTED FOR SAFETY

Location

Financifi

111 Waterloo St. Suite 608, London, ON N4W 1M6

(519) 702-7290

Contact Seller

$1,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
301,000KM
VIN YV4952DZ1C2290283

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ice White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 301,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Due to lot space restrictions we are selling this vehicle AS IS. Please note that this vehicle has not been inspected mechanically, therefore we are not aware of any repair and/or cost required to make this vehicle road-worthy. Please be aware that this vehicle may or may not have mechanical, safety, cosmetic and or emission issues.

Disclaimer
This vehicle is being sold """"""""as is"""""""", unfit, and is not represented as being road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Financifi

Used 2022 Hyundai KONA PREFERRED, CLEAN CARFAX, BACK UP CAM, REMOTE START for sale in London, ON
2022 Hyundai KONA PREFERRED, CLEAN CARFAX, BACK UP CAM, REMOTE START 132,000 KM $19,495 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Jeep Cherokee TRAILHAWK, CLEAN CARFAX, REMOTE START, BACK UP CAM for sale in London, ON
2022 Jeep Cherokee TRAILHAWK, CLEAN CARFAX, REMOTE START, BACK UP CAM 53,000 KM $31,495 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Mazda CX-3 AWD, GT, SUNROOF, CLEAN CARFAX, LEATHER! for sale in London, ON
2017 Mazda CX-3 AWD, GT, SUNROOF, CLEAN CARFAX, LEATHER! 176,000 KM $13,995 + tax & lic

Email Financifi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Financifi

Financifi

111 Waterloo St. Suite 608, London, ON N4W 1M6

Call Dealer

(519) 702-XXXX

(click to show)

(519) 702-7290

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$1,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Financifi

(519) 702-7290

2012 Volvo XC60