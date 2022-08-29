2013 Audi Q7

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 9024163

9024163 VIN: WA1CGCFE9DD010693

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Charcoal

Interior Colour Grey - Dark

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 227,286 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Heated Steering Wheel Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Leather Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection

