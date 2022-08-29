$16,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
Bart's Used Cars
519-673-3708
2013 Audi Q7
QUATTRO
Location
556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
227,286KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9024163
- VIN: WA1CGCFE9DD010693
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Charcoal
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 227,286 KM
Vehicle Description
Very Sharp 3.0 Quattro 7 seater Handles Amazing Drives Like a Dream Clean Must Be seen
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
CD Player
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
