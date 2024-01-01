Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Audi S6

135,000 KM

Details Features

$18,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Audi S6

4dr Sdn quattro 4.0T

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Audi S6

4dr Sdn quattro 4.0T

Location

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

  1. 1729869694
  2. 1729869693
  3. 1729869695
  4. 1729869694
  5. 1729869693
  6. 1729869692
  7. 1729869693
  8. 1729869693
  9. 1729869694
  10. 1729869694
  11. 1729869695
  12. 1729869693
  13. 1729869694
  14. 1729869693
  15. 1729869693
  16. 1729869693
  17. 1729869693
  18. 1729869693
  19. 1729869693
  20. 1729869693
  21. 1729869696
  22. 1729869695
  23. 1729869693
  24. 1729869692
  25. 1729869692
  26. 1729869694
  27. 1729869693
  28. 1729869693
  29. 1729869693
  30. 1729869694
  31. 1729869693
  32. 1729869693
  33. 1729869693
  34. 1729869693
  35. 1729869694
  36. 1729869693
  37. 1729869693
  38. 1729869693
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
135,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WAUF2CFC0DN039457

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 135,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Downtown Motor Products

Used 2015 Ford Fusion SE for sale in London, ON
2015 Ford Fusion SE 149,000 KM $10,991 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar P380 R-Dynamic SE for sale in London, ON
2019 Land Rover Range Rover Velar P380 R-Dynamic SE 105,000 KM $34,991 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Jeep Wrangler Sport S 4x4 for sale in London, ON
2019 Jeep Wrangler Sport S 4x4 138,000 KM $23,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Downtown Motor Products

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Downtown Motor Products

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

Call Dealer

519-601-XXXX

(click to show)

519-601-7474

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,991

+ taxes & licensing

Downtown Motor Products

519-601-7474

Contact Seller
2013 Audi S6