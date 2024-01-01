Menu
Sunroof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Power Seats, CD Player, Memory Seats, Dual Climate Control, Alloy Wheels, USB/AUX Input, Steering Wheel Controls, A/C, Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, Cruise Control, Airbag, ABS, Traction Control, Tripmeter, Cupholders

At South West Auto Group, we are dedicated to help you along your car buying process with helpful, knowledge, and non-pressured staff to help along the way. Receive a CarFax, 150 Point safety inspection, and a clean up with every vehicle.
As part of our referral program, get paid when you send your family and friends and buy.
We want your trade-in! Get an instant Trade In Value on your vehicle:https://southwestautogrou...trade-in-value/
Not sure about your credit, get a Free Credit Check that doesnt affect your credit score:https://southwestautogrou...e-credit-check/
Our dedicated team of credit rebuilding professionals work hand and hand with some of the top lenders in Canada to achieve tHe best rate, term & payments. Apply online to get your easy, stress-free loan:https://southwestautogroup.ca/financing

 Good, Bad, No credit
 $0 Down Options
 Cashback Options
 Existing Auto Loan
 Second chance credit
 Repossession
 Divorce
 Bankruptcy/Consumer Proposal
 Pension & disability
 Slow/late payments

*Our Staff put in the most effort to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Please confirm with a sales representative to confirm the accuracy of this information*

2013 BMW 3 Series

$14,995

+ tax & licensing

111,529 KM

111,529KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WBAKF3C56DJ385433

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 3150
  • Mileage 111,529 KM

Vehicle Description

*Our Staff put in the most effort to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Please confirm with a sales representative to confirm the accuracy of this information*

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

2013 BMW 3 Series