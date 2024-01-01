$14,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2013 BMW 3 Series
Coupe
2013 BMW 3 Series
Coupe
Location
South West Auto Group
55 Southdale Rd E, London, ON N6C 4X5
519-668-7111
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
111,529KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN WBAKF3C56DJ385433
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 3150
- Mileage 111,529 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Power Seats, CD Player, Memory Seats, Dual Climate Control, Alloy Wheels, USB/AUX Input, Steering Wheel Controls, A/C, Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, Cruise Control, Airbag, ABS, Traction Control, Tripmeter, Cupholders
At South West Auto Group, we are dedicated to help you along your car buying process with helpful, knowledge, and non-pressured staff to help along the way. Receive a CarFax, 150 Point safety inspection, and a clean up with every vehicle.As part of our referral program, get paid when you send your family and friends and buy.We want your trade-in! Get an instant Trade In Value on your vehicle:https://southwestautogrou...trade-in-value/Not sure about your credit, get a Free Credit Check that doesnt affect your credit score:https://southwestautogrou...e-credit-check/Our dedicated team of credit rebuilding professionals work hand and hand with some of the top lenders in Canada to achieve tHe best rate, term & payments. Apply online to get your easy, stress-free loan:https://southwestautogroup.ca/financing
Good, Bad, No credit $0 Down Options Cashback Options Existing Auto Loan Second chance credit Repossession Divorce Bankruptcy/Consumer Proposal Pension & disability Slow/late payments
*Our Staff put in the most effort to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Please confirm with a sales representative to confirm the accuracy of this information*
At South West Auto Group, we are dedicated to help you along your car buying process with helpful, knowledge, and non-pressured staff to help along the way. Receive a CarFax, 150 Point safety inspection, and a clean up with every vehicle.As part of our referral program, get paid when you send your family and friends and buy.We want your trade-in! Get an instant Trade In Value on your vehicle:https://southwestautogrou...trade-in-value/Not sure about your credit, get a Free Credit Check that doesnt affect your credit score:https://southwestautogrou...e-credit-check/Our dedicated team of credit rebuilding professionals work hand and hand with some of the top lenders in Canada to achieve tHe best rate, term & payments. Apply online to get your easy, stress-free loan:https://southwestautogroup.ca/financing
Good, Bad, No credit $0 Down Options Cashback Options Existing Auto Loan Second chance credit Repossession Divorce Bankruptcy/Consumer Proposal Pension & disability Slow/late payments
*Our Staff put in the most effort to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Please confirm with a sales representative to confirm the accuracy of this information*
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From South West Auto Group
2018 Hyundai Elantra GT GL Auto 68,394 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport AWD 4DR 2.0T LIMITED 169,051 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
2018 Buick Encore Sport Touring AWD 62,275 KM $22,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email South West Auto Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
South West Auto Group
55 Southdale Rd E, London, ON N6C 4X5
Call Dealer
519-668-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
South West Auto Group
519-668-7111
2013 BMW 3 Series