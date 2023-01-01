Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 BMW 3 Series

125,000 KM

Details Features

$18,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,991

+ taxes & licensing

Downtown Motor Products

Contact Seller
2013 BMW 3 Series

2013 BMW 3 Series

335i xDrive AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2013 BMW 3 Series

335i xDrive AWD

Location

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

  1. 1677268591
  2. 1677268592
  3. 1677268591
  4. 1677268591
  5. 1677268592
  6. 1677268591
  7. 1677268592
  8. 1677268592
  9. 1677268591
  10. 1677268591
  11. 1677268591
  12. 1677268591
  13. 1677268590
  14. 1677268590
  15. 1677268590
  16. 1677268592
  17. 1677268588
  18. 1677268590
  19. 1677268590
  20. 1677268590
  21. 1677268589
  22. 1677268591
  23. 1677268589
  24. 1677268589
  25. 1677268590
  26. 1677268589
  27. 1677268590
  28. 1677268589
  29. 1677268589
  30. 1677268590
  31. 1677268590
  32. 1677268590
  33. 1677268589
  34. 1677268589
  35. 1677268589
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,991

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
125,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9651034
  • Stock #: 2946A
  • VIN: WBA3B9C57DF587395

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 2946A
  • Mileage 125,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty Available
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
HEADS UP DISPLAY
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Downtown Motor Products

2018 Honda Civic LX
 101,000 KM
$18,991 + tax & lic
2013 Nissan Altima 2...
 26,000 KM
$13,991 + tax & lic
2013 BMW 3 Series 33...
 125,000 KM
$18,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Downtown Motor Products

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Downtown Motor Products

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8
Quick Links
Directions Inventory