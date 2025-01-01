Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 BMW X1

131,000 KM

Details Features

$13,991

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 BMW X1

xDrive35i M Package AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12744753

2013 BMW X1

xDrive35i M Package AWD

Location

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

  1. 1752263705877
  2. 1752263706371
  3. 1752263706790
  4. 1752263707307
  5. 1752263707778
  6. 1752263708221
  7. 1752263708652
  8. 1752263709108
  9. 1752263709552
  10. 1752263710025
  11. 1752263710482
  12. 1752263710928
  13. 1752263711414
  14. 1752263711869
  15. 1752263712326
  16. 1752263712807
  17. 1752263713251
  18. 1752263713732
  19. 1752263714178
  20. 1752263714628
  21. 1752263715084
  22. 1752263715542
  23. 1752263715998
  24. 1752263716434
  25. 1752263716993
  26. 1752263717429
  27. 1752263717892
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
131,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WBAVM5C58DVV89593

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 131,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Downtown Motor Products

Used 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4WD Crew Cab for sale in London, ON
2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4WD Crew Cab 160,000 KM $30,991 + tax & lic
Used 2014 BMW 4 Series 435i xDrive for sale in London, ON
2014 BMW 4 Series 435i xDrive 128,000 KM $20,991 + tax & lic
Used 2014 BMW 5 Series 528i xDrive M Package for sale in London, ON
2014 BMW 5 Series 528i xDrive M Package 140,000 KM $14,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Downtown Motor Products

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Downtown Motor Products

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

Call Dealer

519-601-XXXX

(click to show)

519-601-7474

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,991

+ taxes & licensing>

Downtown Motor Products

519-601-7474

2013 BMW X1