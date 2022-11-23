2013 Cadillac SRX

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $17,995 + taxes & licensing 1 6 4 , 0 0 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9352948

9352948 VIN: 3GYFNJE39DS541223

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Beige

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 164,003 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Seats Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player SiriusXM Radio Additional Features Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Navigation from Telematics Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.