2013 Cadillac SRX

164,003 KM

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bart's Used Cars

519-673-3708

Premium AWD 4dr

Premium AWD 4dr

Location

Bart's Used Cars

556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6

519-673-3708

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

164,003KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9352948
  • VIN: 3GYFNJE39DS541223

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 164,003 KM

Vehicle Description

Very Sharp Cadillac SRX Metallic Beige clean clean inside and out Handles Amazing. Drives like a Dream

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
SiriusXM Radio
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

