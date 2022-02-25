Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Chevrolet Cruze

165,983 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Target Auto Centre

519-936-5675

Contact Seller
2013 Chevrolet Cruze

2013 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Turbo

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Turbo

Location

Target Auto Centre

2307 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-936-5675

  1. 1647532319
  2. 1647532319
  3. 1647532319
  4. 1647532320
  5. 1647532320
  6. 1647532320
  7. 1647532320
  8. 1647532320
  9. 1647532319
  10. 1647532318
  11. 1647532317
  12. 1647532319
  13. 1647532318
  14. 1647532319
  15. 1647532318
  16. 1647532310
  17. 1647532319
  18. 1647532317
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

165,983KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8342973
  • Stock #: 265330
  • VIN: 1G1PC5SB7D7265330

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 265330
  • Mileage 165,983 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Target Auto Centre

2016 Chevrolet Silve...
 153,795 KM
$28,995 + tax & lic
2014 Volkswagen Jett...
 170,633 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota RAV4 LE
 80,597 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Target Auto Centre

Target Auto Centre

Target Auto Centre

2307 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-936-XXXX

(click to show)

519-936-5675

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory