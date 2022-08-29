$11,995+ tax & licensing
2013 Chevrolet Cruze
LT
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
208,932KM
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9087859
- VIN: 1G1PC5SB5D7260742
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black and Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 208,932 KM
Vehicle Description
Very Sharp Cherry Red Pearl on 2 tone Back economical fuel saver with class and giddy up !
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
