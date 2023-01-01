$8,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
Bart's Used Cars
519-673-3708
2013 Chevrolet Equinox
2013 Chevrolet Equinox
LS AWD 4dr
Location
Bart's Used Cars
556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6
519-673-3708
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
246,468KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10055583
- VIN: 2GNFLCEK5D6256779
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 246,468 KM
Vehicle Description
LS AWD 4dr cLASSIC Silver on Black Chevy Equinox Hanles Amazing Drives Like a Dream !
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Bart's Used Cars
Bart's Used Cars
556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6