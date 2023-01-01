Menu
2013 Chevrolet Equinox

246,468 KM

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bart's Used Cars

519-673-3708

2013 Chevrolet Equinox

2013 Chevrolet Equinox

LS AWD 4dr

2013 Chevrolet Equinox

LS AWD 4dr

Bart's Used Cars

556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6

519-673-3708

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

246,468KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 10055583
  VIN: 2GNFLCEK5D6256779

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Silver
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 246,468 KM

Vehicle Description

LS AWD 4dr cLASSIC  Silver on Black Chevy Equinox Hanles Amazing Drives Like a Dream !

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

