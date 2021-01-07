Menu
2013 Chevrolet Equinox

0 KM

Details Description Features

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

South West Auto Group

519-668-7111

2013 Chevrolet Equinox

2013 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

2013 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

Location

South West Auto Group

1210 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6L 1K3

519-668-7111

  1. 1613242325
  2. 1613242325
  3. 1613242325
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6533614
  • VIN: 2GNALBEK8D6189244

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST IN

 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Aluminum Wheels
Engine Immobilizer

