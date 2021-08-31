2013 Chevrolet Impala

$10,995 + taxes & licensing 1 5 2 , 2 5 8 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7654666

7654666 Stock #: 870492-FS:14586

870492-FS:14586 VIN: 2G1WB5E39D1256483

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 870492-FS:14586

Mileage 152,258 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.