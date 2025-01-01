Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Chevrolet Malibu

222,324 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Chevrolet Malibu

LT

Watch This Vehicle
12534105

2013 Chevrolet Malibu

LT

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1747395393368
  2. 1747395393853
  3. 1747395394304
  4. 1747395394746
  5. 1747395395173
  6. 1747395395594
  7. 1747395396051
  8. 1747395396514
  9. 1747395396959
  10. 1747395397398
  11. 1747395397816
  12. 1747395398271
  13. 1747395398731
  14. 1747395399186
  15. 1747395399624
  16. 1747395400056
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
222,324KM
As Is Condition
VIN 1G11C5SA2DF133174

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 1184A
  • Mileage 222,324 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra LIMITED, LEATHER, SUNROOF, ONLY 62KMS, CERT for sale in London, ON
2013 Hyundai Elantra LIMITED, LEATHER, SUNROOF, ONLY 62KMS, CERT 62,150 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Hyundai Elantra GL, SEDAN, AUTO, ONLY 111KMS, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2012 Hyundai Elantra GL, SEDAN, AUTO, ONLY 111KMS, CERTIFIED 111,468 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2010 Lincoln MKX AWD, LEATHER, LOADED, 2 SETS WHEELS, RUNS, AS IS for sale in London, ON
2010 Lincoln MKX AWD, LEATHER, LOADED, 2 SETS WHEELS, RUNS, AS IS 423,131 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2013 Chevrolet Malibu