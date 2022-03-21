2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 0 0 , 1 9 3 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8791736

8791736 Stock #: 1203

1203 VIN: 3GCPKTE78DG178952

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 1203

Mileage 200,193 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Tow Hooks Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Leather Steering Wheel Front Reading Lamps Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Convenience Keyless Entry Tow Hitch Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Rear Reading Lamps Remote Engine Start Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Comfort Climate Control Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Navigation from Telematics Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.