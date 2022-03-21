$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTZ
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
200,193KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8791736
- Stock #: 1203
- VIN: 3GCPKTE78DG178952
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Climate Control
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
