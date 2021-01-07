Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Chevrolet Trax

172,150 KM

Details Description Features

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

South West Auto Group

519-668-7111

Contact Seller
2013 Chevrolet Trax

2013 Chevrolet Trax

LS

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Chevrolet Trax

LS

Location

South West Auto Group

1210 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6L 1K3

519-668-7111

  1. 1612652939
  2. 1612652939
  3. 1612652939
  4. 1612652939
  5. 1612652939
  6. 1612652939
  7. 1612652939
  8. 1612652939
  9. 1612652939
  10. 1612652939
  11. 1612652939
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

172,150KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6506457
  • VIN: 3GNCJKSBXDL211565

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 172,150 KM

Vehicle Description

Get Pre-Approved in Minutes!

___________________________________________

✅ GREAT CREDIT

✅ GOOD CREDIT

✅ BAD CREDIT

✅ SECOND CHANCE CREDIT

✅ NO CREDIT

✅ REPO'S

✅ DIVORCE

✅ BANKRUPTCY

✅ PENSION & DISABILITY

✅ SLOW/LATE PAYMENTS

✅ COLLECTIONS WE DO IT ALL !!!...

APPLY ONLINE TO GET YOUR EASY, STRESS-FREE LOAN. 

OUR TEAM OF PROFESSIONALS WORK  HAND AND HAND WITH SOME OF THE TOP LENDERS IN CANADA TO GUARANTEE OUR CUSTOMERS THE BEST RATES OUT THERE!!!

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Steel Wheels
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From South West Auto Group

2015 Mazda CX-9 GS |...
 76,381 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape SE ...
 152,571 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape SE ...
 103,128 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email South West Auto Group

South West Auto Group

South West Auto Group

1210 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6L 1K3

Call Dealer

519-668-XXXX

(click to show)

519-668-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory