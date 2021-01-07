Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Chrysler 300

138,711 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

5 Star Dealer Group

519-455-4227

Contact Seller
2013 Chrysler 300

2013 Chrysler 300

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Chrysler 300

Location

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

  1. 6524244
  2. 6524244
  3. 6524244
  4. 6524244
  5. 6524244
  6. 6524244
  7. 6524244
  8. 6524244
  9. 6524244
  10. 6524244
  11. 6524244
Contact Seller

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

138,711KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6524244
  • Stock #: OX:5709
  • VIN: 2C3CCAGG3DH685551

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour "
  • Interior Colour "
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 138,711 KM

Vehicle Description

The Perfect FIT for your whole Family, this beautiful CHRYSLER-300S-AWD-LHR-H/P SEATS-H STR WH-B UP CAM-ALLOYS-BLACK loaded with Features and Power! Regardless of Your Credit History TEXT US 519-702-8888 for a QUICK APPROVAL. Car Financing Available For All Credit Situations! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability Or on a Pension, we have multiple lenders that want to give you a car loan. Our Finance Specialists will secure the Best Interest Rate for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals Call Our Finance Department 24hrs a day, 7 days a week at 1-888-355-4442 . Please note, at times a down payment may be required for financing, but we will work hard for you to get you a $0 down car loan at an affordable monthly payment. Apply with Confidence! Price of vehicle includes $480 administration fee charge. HST and Licensing Cost are extra.*Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional / altered or less equipment options*Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional / altered or less equipment options.*Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional / altered or less equipment options.

Vehicle Features

Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Interior
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 5 Star Dealer Group

2019 Dodge Grand Car...
 74,543 KM
$27,495 + tax & lic
2017 Subaru XV Cross...
 115,839 KM
$23,495 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota Sienna
 106,801 KM
$20,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email 5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

Call Dealer

519-455-XXXX

(click to show)

519-455-4227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory