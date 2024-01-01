Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Dodge Avenger

264,418 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Dodge Avenger

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Dodge Avenger

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1730082865
  2. 1730082868
  3. 1730082872
  4. 1730082875
  5. 1730082878
  6. 1730082880
  7. 1730082883
  8. 1730082885
  9. 1730082888
  10. 1730082890
  11. 1730082893
  12. 1730082896
  13. 1730082898
  14. 1730082901
  15. 1730082903
  16. 1730082905
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
264,418KM
As Is Condition
VIN 1C3CDZCB2DN759166

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 264,418 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2005 Harley-Davidson FLHTCUSE CVO, ELECTRA GLIDE, SCREAMING EAGLE, LIGHT DAMAGE for sale in London, ON
2005 Harley-Davidson FLHTCUSE CVO, ELECTRA GLIDE, SCREAMING EAGLE, LIGHT DAMAGE 88,791 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Toyota Tacoma TRD SPORT, NEW FRAME, CAP, NO ACCIDENTS, CERT for sale in London, ON
2010 Toyota Tacoma TRD SPORT, NEW FRAME, CAP, NO ACCIDENTS, CERT 220,674 KM $21,495 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Harley-Davidson FLHTKSE CVO Ultra Limited ELECTRA GLIDE CVO, SCREAMIN EAGLE, ULTRA LIMITED, for sale in London, ON
2015 Harley-Davidson FLHTKSE CVO Ultra Limited ELECTRA GLIDE CVO, SCREAMIN EAGLE, ULTRA LIMITED, 77,639 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2013 Dodge Avenger