$3,490

+ taxes & licensing

Titanium Auto.ca

1-800-578-1237

2013 Dodge Dart

SXT+Turbo+A/C+Cruise Control+6 Speed Manual Trans.

SXT+Turbo+A/C+Cruise Control+6 Speed Manual Trans.

Location

291 Springbank Drive, London, ON N6J 1G4

  • 138,000KM
  • Used
  • As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 5037822
  • VIN: 1C3CDFBH9DD220425
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

--- AS-IS ONLY --- Fully Read Description Before Calling ---

- This Vehicle is being sold AS-IS ONLY. 

- Price is FIRM.

- Vehicle Runs and Drive.

- Safety Certification Requirements UNKNOWN.

- Mechanics Welcome. 

- Financing is not available on this Vehicle. 

- Selling Price is plus HST and Licensing.  

- WE HAVE NOT INSPECTED THIS VEHICLE.

 

$3,490+ HST and Licensing---

 

As per OMVIC we have to disclose the following statement for AS-IS vehicles. This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Trunk
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Quads / Captains
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • Turbo
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Turbocharged
  • SXT
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • 1.4L VVT 4 Cylinders Turbo

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

