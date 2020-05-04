Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE/SXT - Low Kms, Great Price

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE/SXT - Low Kms, Great Price

Location

Oxford Dodge Chrysler Jeep

1249 Hyde Park Rd, London, ON N6H 5K6

519-473-1010

  1. 4982736
  2. 4982736
  3. 4982736
  4. 4982736
  5. 4982736
  6. 4982736
  7. 4982736
  8. 4982736
  9. 4982736
  10. 4982736
  11. 4982736
  12. 4982736
  13. 4982736
  14. 4982736
  15. 4982736
  16. 4982736
  17. 4982736
  18. 4982736
  19. 4982736
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 80,080KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4982736
  • Stock #: MU9236A
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG3DR574862
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Minivan / Van

low kms, great family car, excellent throughout, remote keyless entry, alloy wheels, roof rack, dark tinted windows, tilt steering, cruise control, cd player, power windows, locks, mirrors, air conditioning, rear ac

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Oxford Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2020 RAM 1500 Limite...
 9,941 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2010 Dodge Ram 1500 ...
 140,564 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 RAM ProMaster C...
 25,007 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Oxford Dodge Chrysler Jeep

Oxford Dodge Chrysler Jeep

1249 Hyde Park Rd, London, ON N6H 5K6

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-473-XXXX

(click to show)

519-473-1010

Send A Message