2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

68,961 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Special T Auto

519-681-2031

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew Plus

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew Plus

Location

Special T Auto

94 Exeter Road, London, ON N6L 1A2

519-681-2031

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

68,961KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7994001
  • VIN: 2C4RDGDG1DR729843

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 68,961 KM

Vehicle Description

$11,995 + HST & Licensing!

Book your test drive today!

Special T Auto - 94 Exeter Rd London

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
CD Player
Adjustable Pedals
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Special T Auto

Special T Auto

94 Exeter Road, London, ON N6L 1A2

519-681-XXXX

519-681-2031

