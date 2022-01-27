$9,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-659-7111
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan
Crew Plus*LEATHER*ONLY 179KMS*STOWNGO*CERT
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8153809
- Stock #: XXXX
- VIN: 2C4RDGDG2DR546810
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 179,614 KM
Vehicle Description
TIGER AUTO SALES LTD - Quality Pre-Owned Car Dealership - Located at 2275 Dundas St., London, Ontario - Veterans Memorial Parkway and Dundas Street in London - Competitive Pricing - Over 15 years in the Used-Car Market - Approximately 200 QUALITY Pre-Owned vehicles IN STOCK - Extended Warranty Packages Available - FINANCING AVAILABLE on most vehicles - Open MONDAY-SATURDAY from 9:00am - 6:00pm and SUNDAY 11:00am - 4:00pm BY APPOINTMENT ALL VEHICLE PRICES INCLUDE SAFETY INSPECTION (except "as is" vehicles). TAXES AND LICENSING EXTRA WE TAKE TRADES. CARs, TRUCKs, SUVs, MOTORCYCLEs, ATVs, BOATs, SNOWMOBILEs, SLEDs, JET SKIs, SEA DOOs, HEAVY EQUIPMENT, and TRAILERs FOR ALL INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL OUR OFFICE AT (519) 659-7111 OR OUR SALESPERSON Ridge at 226-998-6021.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.