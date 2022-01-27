Menu
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

179,614 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew Plus*LEATHER*ONLY 179KMS*STOWNGO*CERT

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew Plus*LEATHER*ONLY 179KMS*STOWNGO*CERT

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

179,614KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8153809
  • Stock #: XXXX
  • VIN: 2C4RDGDG2DR546810

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 179,614 KM

Vehicle Description

TIGER AUTO SALES LTD - Quality Pre-Owned Car Dealership - Located at 2275 Dundas St., London, Ontario - Veterans Memorial Parkway and Dundas Street in London - Competitive Pricing - Over 15 years in the Used-Car Market - Approximately 200 QUALITY Pre-Owned vehicles IN STOCK - Extended Warranty Packages Available - FINANCING AVAILABLE on most vehicles - Open MONDAY-SATURDAY from 9:00am - 6:00pm and SUNDAY 11:00am - 4:00pm BY APPOINTMENT ALL VEHICLE PRICES INCLUDE SAFETY INSPECTION (except "as is" vehicles). TAXES AND LICENSING EXTRA WE TAKE TRADES. CARs, TRUCKs, SUVs, MOTORCYCLEs, ATVs, BOATs, SNOWMOBILEs, SLEDs, JET SKIs, SEA DOOs, HEAVY EQUIPMENT, and TRAILERs FOR ALL INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL OUR OFFICE AT (519) 659-7111 OR OUR SALESPERSON Ridge at 226-998-6021.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Adjustable Pedals
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag

