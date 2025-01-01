Menu
Runs, Drives but does have front steering problem may need powersteering repair. Accident reported - Oct 2018- $1586 and July 2019 for an unknown amount.

2013 Dodge Journey

167,580 KM

$2,800

+ tax & licensing
2013 Dodge Journey

SE

12493327

2013 Dodge Journey

SE

Kenny U-Pull

1994 River Road, London, ON N5W 6C5

844-536-6987

$2,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
167,580KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C4PDCAB1DT620577

  • Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 167,580 KM

Runs, Drives but does have front steering problem may need powersteering repair. Accident reported - Oct 2018- $1586 and July 2019 for an unknown amount.

Spoiler

Tachometer

air_conditioning
cruise_control
traction_control
alloy_wheels
keyless_entry
Power_Brakes
Power_Windows
Power_Mirrors
Power_Locks
Tilt_Steering
Trip_Computer
Steering_Mounted_Controls
Telescopic_Steering_Column
Tire_Inflation_Pressure_Monitor
Electronic_Brake_Assistance
Vehicle_Stability_Control
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
Heated_Exterior_Mirror
Automatic_Headlights
Rear_Wiper
Pulse_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Tilt_Steering_Column
Steel_Wheels
Interval_Wipers
Second_Row_Folding_Seat
Cargo_Area_TieDown
Front_Air_Dam

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny London

1994 River Road, London, ON N5W 6C5

844-536-6987

$2,800

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

2013 Dodge Journey