2013 Dodge Journey
SE
Location
Kenny U-Pull
1994 River Road, London, ON N5W 6C5
844-536-6987
Used
167,580KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C4PDCAB1DT620577
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour UNKNOWN
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 167,580 KM
Vehicle Description
Runs, Drives but does have front steering problem may need powersteering repair. Accident reported - Oct 2018- $1586 and July 2019 for an unknown amount.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Spoiler
Interior
Tachometer
Additional Features
air_conditioning
cruise_control
traction_control
alloy_wheels
keyless_entry
Power_Brakes
Power_Windows
Power_Mirrors
Power_Locks
Tilt_Steering
Trip_Computer
Steering_Mounted_Controls
Telescopic_Steering_Column
Tire_Inflation_Pressure_Monitor
Electronic_Brake_Assistance
Vehicle_Stability_Control
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
Heated_Exterior_Mirror
Automatic_Headlights
Rear_Wiper
Pulse_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Tilt_Steering_Column
Steel_Wheels
Interval_Wipers
Second_Row_Folding_Seat
Cargo_Area_TieDown
Front_Air_Dam
