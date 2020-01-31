Menu
2013 Dodge Journey

2013 Dodge Journey

Location

Empire Auto Group

282 Spring Bank Dr, London, ON N6J 1E9

519-473-7888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 219,879KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4662921
  • Stock #: E2533
Exterior Colour
Red
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Looking to Purchase or Finance a Dodge Journey or just a Dodge Suv? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Dodge Suvs in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Dodge Journeys or similar Suvs. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW DODGE JOURNEY!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL 519.473.7888.

THIS, LIKE NEW DODGE JOURNEY INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options that you will enjoy.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Dodge Journey
* Finished in Red, makes this Dodge look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.

