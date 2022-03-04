2013 Dodge Journey

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 0 2 , 3 0 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8591711

8591711 Stock #: m45

m45 VIN: 3c4pdccg6dt500623

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # m45

Mileage 202,309 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.