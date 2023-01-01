Menu
2013 Ford Edge

174,000 KM

SEL

$13,991

+ tax & licensing
$13,991

+ taxes & licensing

Downtown Motor Products

519-601-7474

2013 Ford Edge

2013 Ford Edge

SEL

2013 Ford Edge

SEL

Location

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,991

+ taxes & licensing

174,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10239611
  • Stock #: 3048A
  • VIN: 2FMDK3J98DBA50039

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 174,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Downtown Motor Products

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

