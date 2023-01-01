2013 Ford Edge

$9,998 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 4 8 , 2 1 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 10378749

10378749 Stock #: E4908

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 248,213 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.