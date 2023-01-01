$9,995+ tax & licensing
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Bart's Used Cars
519-673-3708
2013 Ford Edge
2013 Ford Edge
SEL 4dr FWD
Location
Bart's Used Cars
556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6
519-673-3708
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
249,959KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10420416
- VIN: 2FMDK3JC8DBA50022
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 249,959 KM
Vehicle Description
SEL 4dr FWD Handles Amazing Drives like a Dream Must Be seen Navigation Backup Camera
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
