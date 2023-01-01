Menu
2013 Ford Edge

249,959 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bart's Used Cars

519-673-3708

2013 Ford Edge

2013 Ford Edge

SEL 4dr FWD

2013 Ford Edge

SEL 4dr FWD

Location

Bart's Used Cars

556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6

519-673-3708

Certification

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

249,959KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10420416
  • VIN: 2FMDK3JC8DBA50022

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 249,959 KM

Vehicle Description

SEL 4dr FWD  Handles Amazing Drives like a Dream Must Be seen Navigation Backup Camera

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bart's Used Cars

556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6

519-673-3708

