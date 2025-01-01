Menu
2013 Ford Edge

162,876 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Edge

SEL

12490198

2013 Ford Edge

SEL

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
162,876KM
Good Condition
VIN 2FMDK3JCXDBB67097

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Blame
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # M57
  • Mileage 162,876 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Seating

Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2017 Nissan Micra S, MANUAL, HATCHBACK, GREAT ON FUEL, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2017 Nissan Micra S, MANUAL, HATCHBACK, GREAT ON FUEL, CERTIFIED 258,469 KM $5,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra L, MANUAL, 2 SETS OF WHEELS, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2013 Hyundai Elantra L, MANUAL, 2 SETS OF WHEELS, CERTIFIED 213,685 KM $5,995 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Honda Civic EX, ALLOYS, MANUAL, SEDAN, AS IS SPECIAL for sale in London, ON
2007 Honda Civic EX, ALLOYS, MANUAL, SEDAN, AS IS SPECIAL 223,000 KM $3,495 + tax & lic

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-659-7111

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2013 Ford Edge