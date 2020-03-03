Menu
2013 Ford Escape

2013 Ford Escape

Location

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 193,500KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4770447
  • Stock #: FS13135
  • VIN: 1FMCU0G99DUC96233
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

CANADA'S BEST SELLING CROSSOVER Finance Now This Fuel Efficient Vehicle *Heated Seats *Satellite Radio *Perfect For Families *Great Interior Space *Comfortable Seats For Best Driving Experience *Safes Driving *Sporty Look *Lightweight Body *Fuel Efficient *Excellent Handling *Aluminum Rims APPLY FOR A CAR THAT GIVES YOU PEACE OF MIND Car Financing Available For All Credit Situations! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability Or on a Pension, we have multiple lenders that want to give you a car loan. Our Finance Specialists will secure the Best Interest Rate for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals Call Our Finance Department 24hrs a day, 7 days a week at 1-888-355-4442 Or Fill out our online application, which will take less than a few minutes to submit at www.theloanapprover.com. Please note, at times a down payment may be required for financing, but we will work hard for you to get you a $0 down car loan at an affordable monthly payment. Apply with Confidence! Price of vehicle includes $480 administration fee charge. HST and Licensing Cost are extra.

Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Power Adjustable Seat
Convenience
  • Intermittent Wipers
Windows
  • Panoramic Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
  • MP3 CD Player
  • Digital clock
Safety
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Additional Features
  • MP3 CD Changer

